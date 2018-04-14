Iran's Khamenei slams 'criminals' Trump, Macron, May

Iran´s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Photo: Reuters

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei denounced US President Donald Trump, France's Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Theresa May after they launched strikes Saturday against the Syrian regime, branding them "criminals".



"The attack this morning against Syria is a crime," Khamenei said in remarks published on his Telegram channel.

"The American president, the French president and the British prime minister are criminals."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has also lashed out at the Western states that had conducted a joint massive missile strike on targets in Syria and warned of "regional consequences."

"The United States and its allies have no proof and, without even waiting for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to take a position, have carried out this military attack," said Iran's foreign ministry in a statement.

They "are responsible for the regional consequences of this adventurist action," it said, condemning a "clear violation of international rules and laws".

The United States, Britain and France carried out a wave of punitive strikes against Bashar al-Assad´s Syrian regime on Saturday in response to alleged chemical weapons attacks that President Donald Trump branded the "crimes of a monster."

"A short time ago, I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad," Trump said, in a prime-time address.

"A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now under way. We thank them both," Trump added.

"This massacre was a significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime," he said of the suspected deadly gas attack a week ago on the rebel-held Damascus suburb of Douma.

"The evil and the despicable attack left mother and fathers, infants and children thrashing in pain and gasping for air. These are not the actions of a man. They are crimes of a monster instead," he said.