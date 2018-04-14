US, allies launch strikes on Syria

The United States, Britain and France carried out a wave of punitive strikes against Bashar al-Assad´s Syrian regime on Saturday in response to alleged chemical weapons attacks that President Donald Trump branded the "crimes of a monster."



As Trump embarked on a White House address to announce the action -- taken in defiance of Russia´s threat to respond -- explosions were heard in the Syrian capital Damascus, signalling a new chapter in a brutal seven-year-old civil war.

AFP´s correspondent in the city said several consecutive blasts were heard at 4:00 am (PST 6:00 am), followed by the sound of airplanes overhead. Smoke could be seen rising from the northern and eastern edges of the capital.

"A short time ago, I ordered the United States armed forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad," Trump said, in a prime-time address.

"A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now under way. We thank them both," Trump added.

"This massacre was a significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime," he said of the suspected deadly gas attack a week ago on the rebel-held Damascus suburb of Douma.

"The evil and the despicable attack left mother and fathers, infants and children thrashing in pain and gasping for air. These are not the actions of a man. They are crimes of a monster instead."

´Heavy strike´

General Joseph Dunford, Washington´s top general, said the precision strikes hit three targets -- a scientific research centre near Damascus, a storage facility and command post also near the capital and a chemical weapons storage facility near Homs.

He added that Syrian surface to air missile batteries had attempted to fire back, but there were no initial reports of any allied losses.

It was a marked escalation in force compared to a US strike launched a year ago, when only cruise missiles were used against a single airfield.

Dunford said Russia´s forces in Syria had been warned through existing "deconfliction" channels that western planes would be in Syrian air space, but that Washington had not revealed the target sites or timing in advance.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said no additional strikes were planned unless Assad again uses chemical weapons.

"We were very precise and proportionate, but at the same time, it was a heavy strike," he said.

United front

Trump also warned Russia and Iran not to stand by their ally in Damascus.

"Russia must decide if it will continue down this dark path or if it will join with civilised nations as a force for stability and peace," he argued.

The strikes had been expected since footage surfaced of the aftermath of the attack in Douma, which prompted a furious reaction from Trump.

Trump´s anger and apparent determination was quickly matched by France´s President Emmanuel Macron, who signed his country up for a joint response.

"We cannot tolerate the normalisation of the use of chemical weapons," Macron said in a statement.

Britain´s Prime Minister Theresa May was more cautious, but by the time the first precision cruise missile was launched, Trump had a mini-coalition.

"We cannot allow the use of chemical weapons to become normalized - within Syria, on the streets of the UK, or anywhere else in our world," May said, referring to a recent assassination attempt on a Russian double agent.

Global reactions to strikes

Syrian state media slammed Western strikes on Saturday as illegal and "doomed to fail".

"The aggression is a flagrant violation of international law, a breach of the international community´s will, and it is doomed to fail," said state news agency SANA.

Russia’s ambassador to the United States warned that there would be consequences for the US-led military strikes on Syria, adding that it was not acceptable to insult Russia’s president.

“A pre-designed scenario is being implemented,” Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Twitter. “Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences.”

“Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible,” he added. “The US- the possessor of the biggest arsenal of chemical weapons - has no moral right to blame other countries.”

Further, Russia´s foreign ministry said the Western strikes on Syria came as the country had "a chance of a peaceful future."

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on Facebook: "Those behind all this claim moral leadership in the world and declare they are exceptional. You need to be really exceptional to shell Syria´s capital at the moment when it had gained a chance of a peaceful future."

Following the wave of punitive strikes, Iran warned of "regional consequences".

"The United States and its allies have no proof and, without even waiting for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to take a position, have carried out this military attack," said the foreign ministry in a statement.

They "are responsible for the regional consequences of this adventurist action," it said, condemning a "clear violation of international rules and laws".

´Proof´

In the days between the attack in Douma and the US-led response, Washington and Moscow clashed repeatedly in duelling press statements and US debates.

Moscow denied its ally Assad had any role in the outrage, pushing a variety of alternative theories that peaked with a claim that Britain had staged the event.

More practically, at the United Nations, Russia´s diplomats vetoed a US motion to re-establish an international investigation into chemical weapons use in Syria that could have established blame.

Washington, Paris and London have nevertheless insisted that their own secret intelligence points to Assad´s guilt, and on Friday, a US spokeswoman said they had "proof."

The western leaders apparently found this convincing enough reason to launch a punitive strike, but other observers are concerned that the crisis could escalate.

The Russian military had vowed to respond to any attack, and Russian President Vladimir Putin´s administration had repeatedly warned that Trump was taking America down a dangerous path.

After the strikes, Moscow´s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, said: "We warned that such actions would not be left without consequences."

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday had warned the rival camps against "full-blown military escalation" and stressed the need to "avoid the situation spiralling out of control."







