pakistan
Sunday Apr 15 2018
Web Desk

Punjab public companies to submit records to NAB Lahore today

Web Desk

Sunday Apr 15, 2018

National Accountability Bureau Lahore. Photo: FIle

LAHORE: Offices of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will remain open until 9pm today to allow time to 35 public-sector companies to submit their records as part of a corruption inquiry.

The Supreme Court on Saturday had ordered NAB to obtain records of 56 companies part of a corruption probe. The apex court had given the order while hearing several cases of public welfare at the Lahore registry.

The court ordered the Punjab government to provide the required record to NAB by today, prompting the offices to remain open late Sunday.

Last year, reports had surfaced about Rs80 billion corruption in the government-owned companies of the province. 

