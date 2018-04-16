Initial probe of Karachi Court fire reveals neglect of police, staff

KARACHI: Significant neglect was observed in the response of police and court staff in the April 11 fire that ravaged Karachi City Courts' property room, a recent investigation report released Monday claims.

According to the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage, the fire initially erupted at 1:30 AM but the call to fire officials was made at 2:31 AM, effectively translating into a delay of at least one hour.



Sources in the investigation process claim, according to Geo News, that emergency response teams were asked to wait at the gate for at least a 40-minute-long period, which further hindered the process of dousing the blaze.



During this time, the report said, fire officials attempted to put out the flames through the windows.

A blaze last week raged on in the property room of the City Courts Complex for approximately four hours before it was contained after fire brigade vehicles from all around the city were called on an emergency basis.



Multiple explosions were also heard in the court's evidence room, which usually houses items — including explosives — recovered from arrested suspects, as the fire spread outwards, prompting a call to the bomb disposal squad.

While the cooling process is currently underway, it was ascertained that a portion of the evidence room's roof has collapsed.