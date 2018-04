PESHAWAR: A member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa National Assembly announced his decision to change political parties, Geo News reported.

MPA Arbab Waseem Hayat, who had bagged victory in the PK-8 by-elections earlier this year, changed loyalties from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).



Following the announcement of his decision to join PTI, Parvez Khattak, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, could be seen accompanying Hayat.