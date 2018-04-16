PM like an elder brother, can say what he wants: Senate chairman

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani said on Monday Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi “is like an elder brother” and can say what he wants.

“PM Abbasi is like an elder brother to me and can say what he pleases,” the Senate chairman said while responding to a question.

Sanjrani was speaking to the media during his visit to Allama Iqbal’s tomb in Lahore.

The Senate chairman was presented a guard of honour upon arrival at Iqbal’s tomb. He laid a floral wreath on the tomb and offered prayers.



The premier earlier urged the members of the opposition to jointly nominate a new Senate chairman stating that Sanjrani was elected on “votes that were bought”.

On March 24 while addressing an inauguration ceremony in Lahore, Abbasi alleged that the recently elected Senate chairman holds no respect as votes in his favour were bought.

The prime minister, however, stressed that the matter should be resolved amicably to avoid disgrace.

“The Senate chairman also serves as the acting president and it is a disgrace to the country that a man who bought votes became the leader of the Upper House. Can there be any respect for the country after that?” he had said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Senate chairman opted to travel to Lahore on a train in his first trip to the city since he took the post last month.

While most political leaders travel to different cities in an aeroplane, Sanjrani set a different precedent in an effort to promote travel by train.