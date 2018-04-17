Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 17 2018
By
AFP

OPCW experts expected to arrive in Douma on Wednesday: Russian official

Tuesday Apr 17, 2018

Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Director General Ahmet Uzumcu speaks during a news conference in The Hague, Netherlands, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toussaint Kluiters/United Photos/Files
 

THE HAGUE: A team of chemical weapons experts is expected to arrive in the Syrian town of Douma on Wednesday to probe an alleged poison gas attack, Russian officials told reporters.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday) the security services of the United Nations ... will test the routes," a senior Russian official said at a press conference in the Russian embassy in The Hague, explaining that the roads were still being cleared of mines.

"And on Wednesday is when we plan the arrival of the OPCW experts," he added.

