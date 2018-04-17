Pakistan, China journalists look forward to enhanced cooperation for CPEC's success

BEIJING: A delegation of All Pakistan Newspaper Society (APNS) has been on a visit to China where journalists from both countries would deliberate over enhancing cooperation for the success of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Pakistani media delegation participated in a seminar about the Belt and Road initiative in Beijing on Tuesday highlighting the importance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is not only beneficial for both the counties but also successful a model for the world.

The seminar on 'Belt and Road and building a community with shared future for China and Pakistan' was jointly organised by Guangming Daily and Jang Media Group.

Pakistani media delegation arrived in China on Monday as part of efforts to promote cooperation between the media industries of the two countries.

During its four-day stay in China, the Pakistani delegation will attend 'China-Pakistan Media Forum' and interact with Chinese media. The delegates will also visit Shanghai.

Masroor Ahmed, Jang Media Group director, emphasised the significance of CPEC in developing relations between China and Pakistan. He expressed a need to accelerate the implementation of CPEC projects as opponents of this mega project had been hatching conspiracies for its delay.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, deputy head of mission at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing, said that Belt and Road initiative was a model for win-win cooperation. She said that relations between Pakistan and China were based on equality, mutual trust, and harmonious coexistence, and had progressed over the years.

Zhang Zheng, editor-in-chief of Guangming Daily, said the media should take responsibility to further strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

All China Journalists Association and All Pakistan Newspapers Society also signed an agreement of Belt and Road News Communication and Cooperation.