Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Apr 18 2018
By
Web Desk

Lithuanian mother gets daughters' custody for three months

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

Maimouna Liskauskaite with her daughters outside the Supreme Court earlier. Photo: Gulf News/XPRESS

The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the custody of three children to their Lithuanian mother for three months.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Azmat Saeed Sheikh was hearing a petition filed by Maimouna Liskauskaite for the custody of her three daughters.

“It is an established fact that the father kidnapped his daughters from Dubai,” the bench remarked while ordering police to register an FIR against Jamshed Siddique.

Liskauskaite had converted from Christianity to Islam and had married Pakistani citizen Siddique in Lithuania in 2004. The couple and their three children had moved to Dubai in 2010 and settled there.

Her husband had in 2011 brought their daughters to Pakistan without his wife's knowledge, divorced her and kicked her out of their house.

Liskauskaite had looked for her daughters since and recently found out where they were.

The bench, however, took back its order to register an FIR against the father of the three daughters after his counsel pleaded for mercy. 

The mother of three showing her daughters' pictures. Photo: Gulf News/XPRESS 

“The court should show some mercy,” Siddique’s counsel argued.

To this, the CJP responded, “Then the father should change his attitude.”

Retracting the order of the FIR and giving the custody of the three girls to their mother, Justice Nisar observed, “A guardian judge will monitor while the children stay with their mother.”

“These children have been brought to court and they are now our daughters,” Justice Saeed remarked.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned until next month.

Earlier, the apex court arranged a meeting between Liskauskaite and her three daughters.

Liskauskaite met her children for the first time in seven years last month. The top court had directed the Punjab police to bring her three daughters to Islamabad.

She had petitioned before the Lahore High Court, seeking custody of her daughters but the court had dismissed her petition on February 23, 2018. She then appealed to the Supreme Court.

The apex court had on March 30 ordered the Gujranwala district police officer to produce the three minor children of Liskauskaite, who had filed a petition for their custody.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Interior Minister 'did not comply with' NAB's request to put Nawaz on ECL: Qamar

Interior Minister 'did not comply with' NAB's request to put Nawaz on ECL: Qamar

 Updated 48 minutes ago
PTI MPAs react to allegations of selling votes for Senate polls

PTI MPAs react to allegations of selling votes for Senate polls

 Updated 58 minutes ago
London flats case: NAB to bring forward another witness against Sharif family

London flats case: NAB to bring forward another witness against Sharif family

 Updated 59 minutes ago
Asif questions future of Senate chairman, deputy elected through 'sold votes'

Asif questions future of Senate chairman, deputy elected through 'sold votes'

Updated 39 minutes ago
New Islamabad International Airport to be operational from May 3: official

New Islamabad International Airport to be operational from May 3: official

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two girls go missing from Karachi’s Surjani town

Two girls go missing from Karachi’s Surjani town

 Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N lawmakers, workers booked for anti-judiciary protest in Kasur

PML-N lawmakers, workers booked for anti-judiciary protest in Kasur

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistani computer scientist Dr Umar Saif appointed UNESCO chair for ICTD

Pakistani computer scientist Dr Umar Saif appointed UNESCO chair for ICTD

 Updated 5 hours ago
PTI to expel 20 lawmakers who 'sold' votes during Senate polls

PTI to expel 20 lawmakers who 'sold' votes during Senate polls

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM