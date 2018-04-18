Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 18 2018
Two girls go missing from Karachi’s Surjani town

Wednesday Apr 18, 2018

Days after a minor was found raped and killed in the metropolis’ Manghopir area, two girls have reportedly gone missing from Ramzan Goth area of Surjani Town. Photo: Geo News 
 

KARACHI: Days after a minor was found raped and killed in the metropolis’ Manghopir area, two girls have reportedly gone missing from Ramzan Goth area of Surjani Town.

The parents’ of the girls have maintained that they left the house together on April 15 to meet their neighbour, Sonia, but have not yet returned, adding that the local law enforcement authorities have failed to take immediate action on their complaints.

The parents alleged that the police refused to file a complaint on April 15, giving the reason that a case could only be registered after a brief search was conducted.

The police later took into custody Sonia and her husband and said they filed a case and are conducting raids in the neighbourhood to recover the missing girls.

One killed during protest against rape, murder of minor girl in Karachi

A six-year-old girl was reportedly strangulated after being raped in Manghopir area of the city

Police sources have said that Sonia told the investigators that the girls left her home after spending some time.

Sindh Inspector General AD Khawaja and Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal have taken notice of the incident. The police chief has directed DIG West to submit a report on the case, while the home minister has sought a report from the SSP West. 

