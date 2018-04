LAHORE: One person died in a traffic crash Wednesday night on the Ferozepur Road, Geo News reported, citing rescue officials.

Emergency response personnel said the man was killed when a semi-trailer truck rammed into his motorcycle on the Ferozepur Road — alternatively known as the Lahore-Kasur Road.

Officials added that the truck's driver escaped after ploughing into the bike.

The deceased's body was subsequently moved to a nearby hospital.