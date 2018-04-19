Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 19 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Shehbaz says opponents launching same projects that they criticised earlier

By
GEO NEWS

Thursday Apr 19, 2018

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: Geo News file 

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Thursday that leaders were setting up the same developmental projects in their provinces that they had once criticized when they were launched in Punjab.

Speaking at an event, he said his political opponents had always targeted Danish school without assessing the quality education imparted to children through the project. 

"The purpose of Danish schools is to support the deserving students," he said. "The opponents should meet the students before issuing any criticism."

Shehbaz said that the National Accountability Bureau is speedily taking action in Punjab, which it should have done before. "NAB should have fulfilled its responsibilities earlier," he said. “Those who have done corruption should be made accountable."

