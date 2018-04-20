Implementation of UN's energy goal important: Lodhi

Pakistani Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi. Photo: Geo News

Pakistani Ambassador to the United Nations Maleeha Lodhi emphasized, on implementing United Nations' 2030 development agenda, among other objectives, placing high priority on ensuring access to affordable energy for all.

Speaking at the sustainable energy meeting on Thursday, the ambassador emphasized the importance of accomplishing UN's goal.

"We all know that energy is central to the achievement of both the development agenda and the Paris agreement on climate change," Lodhi said.

"Effective and comprehensive implementation of the energy goal is both important and urgent," she said while chairing the opening session of the meeting.



The meeting was organized by Permanent Missions to the United Nations of Pakistan, Denmark and Norway in cooperation with the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).

The ambassador also told the delegates, that Sustainable Development Goal - 7, seeks to ensure access for all to clean and affordable energy, focused specifically on energy as a universal goal.

Emphasizing energy's pivotal role to achieving economic growth and development, Lodhi pointed out its cross-cutting nature means, that it is central to securing all the other Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) such as poverty eradication, climate change, employment, education, food and water security.

"The standalone energy goal and its targets are all encompassing," the Pakistani envoy said.

"Universal access to affordable, reliable and modern energy services is fundamental together with renewable energy and energy efficiency."

Other people in attendance at the meeting included High Representative for the Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries and Small Island Developing States (UN-OHRLLS).

Ms Fekitameloa Katao Utoikamanu, the executive director of the International Energy Agency, Fatih Birol, and a representative of the President of Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). The Director-General of International Renewable Energy Agency, Adnan Amin, spoke through video link.

The meeting supported the global agenda to accelerate action on the energy goal.