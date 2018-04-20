Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Apr 20 2018
By
AFP

Muslim woman who refused handshake denied French citizenship

By
AFP

Friday Apr 20, 2018

French passport. Photo: AFP

France´s highest administrative court has upheld a decision to deny a French passport to an Algerian Muslim who refused to shake hands with officials during her citizenship ceremony, according to a ruling seen by AFP Thursday.

The woman argued that her "religious beliefs" prevented her from shaking hands with a senior official presiding over the citizenship ceremony in the southeastern Isere region in June 2016, as well as with a local politician.

The government said her behaviour showed she was "not assimiliated into the French community" -- one of the reasons it can invoke under the civil code to oppose citizenship for the spouse of a French national.

The woman, who has been married to a Frenchman since 2010, appealed the April 2017 decision, calling it an "abuse of power".

But the Council of State, the court of last appeal in such matters, ruled the government "had not improperly applied" the law.

Comments

More From World:

US school shootings rise rapidly in two decades: study

US school shootings rise rapidly in two decades: study

 Updated 29 minutes ago
Queen puts forward son as next head of Commonwealth

Queen puts forward son as next head of Commonwealth

 Updated 35 minutes ago
IMF's Lagarde urges India to focus on women in wake of child rapes

IMF's Lagarde urges India to focus on women in wake of child rapes

 Updated 52 minutes ago
Implementation of UN's energy goal important: Lodhi

Implementation of UN's energy goal important: Lodhi

Updated 2 hours ago
Men arrested at Starbucks hope scandal sparks change

Men arrested at Starbucks hope scandal sparks change

 Updated 2 hours ago
Four Saudi officers killed in Asir gun attack

Four Saudi officers killed in Asir gun attack

 Updated 6 hours ago
Pakistani-origin Sadiq Khan, Kumail Nanjiani make it to Time's most influential people list

Pakistani-origin Sadiq Khan, Kumail Nanjiani make it to Time's most influential people list

 Updated 12 hours ago
Muslim nomads see rape as new sign of hostility in occupied Kashmir

Muslim nomads see rape as new sign of hostility in occupied Kashmir

 Updated 19 hours ago
Pakistan, Poland sign defence cooperation agreement

Pakistan, Poland sign defence cooperation agreement

 Updated 20 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM