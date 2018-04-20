Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Apr 20 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistani accused of peddling drugs via WhatsApp in UAE

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 20, 2018

Photo: Lifewire

A Pakistani man has been arrested in UAE for selling drugs via WhatsApp.

The 41-year-old, who works as a driver, allegedly peddled drugs by sending messages on WhatsApp, according to reports in the Khaleej Times.

Prosecutors accused him of broadcasting information with the aim to peddle drugs and also of using narcotics. He had previously been arrested on December 26, 2017, in Al Muraqqabat area.

A lieutenant with the Dubai Police anti-narcotics division said, "We had a reliable source tipping us off that the accused was taking and possessing drugs for peddling at his place in Al Waheeda.

"We raided his place and he was found in his room in the upper floor. An amount of 16,950 dirhams was found in his pocket, which we suspected he made from selling drugs”, the policeman said.

According to the accused, the money he had on him was from selling his car.

"Our information was that he used social media, including WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, to peddle drugs. His mobile phone was seized and he was taken to the general directorate of anti-narcotics. He was later referred to the general directorate of criminal evidence for drug tests," the policeman added.

The defendant's phone had several conversations and voice notes, in which uncommon words were used, most probably to order purchase of drugs in addition to pictures of white powder.

According to the crime lab report, the driver's urine sample tested positive for traces of morphine and codeine.

Comments

More From World:

Israel drops leaflets warning Gazans not to approach border

Israel drops leaflets warning Gazans not to approach border

 Updated an hour ago
Teary-eyed, hundreds search through rubble in devastated Philippines city

Teary-eyed, hundreds search through rubble in devastated Philippines city

 Updated an hour ago
South Sudan says head of army has died

South Sudan says head of army has died

 Updated 2 hours ago
Cheap and cheerful: Street traders undervalued in Asia's cities

Cheap and cheerful: Street traders undervalued in Asia's cities

 Updated 5 hours ago
Natalie Portman 'not comfortable' participating in Israeli award ceremony

Natalie Portman 'not comfortable' participating in Israeli award ceremony

Updated 6 hours ago
US school shootings rise rapidly in two decades: study

US school shootings rise rapidly in two decades: study

 Updated 6 hours ago
Queen puts forward son as next head of Commonwealth

Queen puts forward son as next head of Commonwealth

 Updated 6 hours ago
IMF chief urges India to focus on women in wake of child rapes

IMF chief urges India to focus on women in wake of child rapes

 Updated 6 hours ago
Muslim woman who refused handshake denied French citizenship

Muslim woman who refused handshake denied French citizenship

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM