Pakistani accused of peddling drugs via WhatsApp in UAE

A Pakistani man has been arrested in UAE for selling drugs via WhatsApp.

The 41-year-old, who works as a driver, allegedly peddled drugs by sending messages on WhatsApp, according to reports in the Khaleej Times.

Prosecutors accused him of broadcasting information with the aim to peddle drugs and also of using narcotics. He had previously been arrested on December 26, 2017, in Al Muraqqabat area.

A lieutenant with the Dubai Police anti-narcotics division said, "We had a reliable source tipping us off that the accused was taking and possessing drugs for peddling at his place in Al Waheeda.

"We raided his place and he was found in his room in the upper floor. An amount of 16,950 dirhams was found in his pocket, which we suspected he made from selling drugs”, the policeman said.

According to the accused, the money he had on him was from selling his car.

"Our information was that he used social media, including WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, to peddle drugs. His mobile phone was seized and he was taken to the general directorate of anti-narcotics. He was later referred to the general directorate of criminal evidence for drug tests," the policeman added.



The defendant's phone had several conversations and voice notes, in which uncommon words were used, most probably to order purchase of drugs in addition to pictures of white powder.

According to the crime lab report, the driver's urine sample tested positive for traces of morphine and codeine.