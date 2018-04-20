Can't connect right now! retry
Threat of unconstitutional measures will remain as long as there are corrupt elements: Rasheed

Friday Apr 20, 2018

AML chief Sheikh Rasheed. Photo: File 

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed said on Friday that until the corrupt elements of society remain, the threat of unconstitutional measures and power hungry aspirants will remain.

Addressing a press conference here, Rasheed said that his party stands with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and will contest elections alongside PTI chief Imran Khan.

He wondered how the down-trodden in a country could remain safe when the house of a Supreme Court judge is attacked twice in one night. “The district commissioner of Gujranwala was hanged from a fan and then they say there is excellent governance in the country,” he added.

The AML chief lamented the lack of clean drinking water in the country and ‘rampant’ deaths from Hepatitis.

He also regretted the number of times his mic was turned off in the National Assembly so his views could be muted.

With regards to recent demands of carving out a new province in south Punjab, Rasheed, who hails from Rawalpindi, said he has been demanding the same since he was a youth. “Punjab’s dominance should be ended by making separate provinces from it,” he explained.

Comments

