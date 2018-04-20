Don’t have any mayoral powers: Waseem Akhtar

Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar on Friday said he has no mayoral powers.



“Authority should be given till the lowest level of governance but this is not happening. I am a mayor but I have no mayoral powers,” Akhtar lamented while addressing the media in Lahore after visiting Allama Iqbal’s tomb.

The mayor said, “My party (MQM) is the second biggest party of Karachi and the fourth biggest of the country, however, it is being affected owing to personal differences.”

Stating that it is now time to take action rather than dwell on plans, Akhtar said, “Solid waste management in Karachi is not satisfactory.”

Regarding unannounced and prolonged power outages in the metropolis, the Karachi mayor said, “Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, President Mamnoon Hussain and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif should resolve the electricity crisis as people are suffering.”