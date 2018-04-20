Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 20 2018
By
Web Desk

Don’t have any mayoral powers: Waseem Akhtar

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 20, 2018

Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar on Friday said he has no mayoral powers.

“Authority should be given till the lowest level of governance but this is not happening. I am a mayor but I have no mayoral powers,” Akhtar lamented while addressing the media in Lahore after visiting Allama Iqbal’s tomb.

The mayor said, “My party (MQM) is the second biggest party of Karachi and the fourth biggest of the country, however, it is being affected owing to personal differences.”

Stating that it is now time to take action rather than dwell on plans, Akhtar said, “Solid waste management in Karachi is not satisfactory.”

Regarding unannounced and prolonged power outages in the metropolis, the Karachi mayor said, “Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, President Mamnoon Hussain and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif should resolve the electricity crisis as people are suffering.” 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Raza Rabbani urges PM Abbasi to name new Islamabad airport after Benazir Bhutto

Raza Rabbani urges PM Abbasi to name new Islamabad airport after Benazir Bhutto

 Updated 23 minutes ago
Life returns to Quetta’s Hanna Lake with recent spell of rain

Life returns to Quetta’s Hanna Lake with recent spell of rain

Updated an hour ago
If unable to manage, Federal govt should hand over KE to Sindh govt: Shah

If unable to manage, Federal govt should hand over KE to Sindh govt: Shah

 Updated an hour ago
Time has come for judiciary to deliver, CJP tells Charsadda bar members

Time has come for judiciary to deliver, CJP tells Charsadda bar members

 Updated an hour ago
Threat of unconstitutional measures will remain as long as there are corrupt elements: Rasheed

Threat of unconstitutional measures will remain as long as there are corrupt elements: Rasheed

 Updated 4 hours ago
Tayyaba torture case: Judge, wife challenge conviction in IHC

Tayyaba torture case: Judge, wife challenge conviction in IHC

Updated 5 hours ago
Disgruntled MNAs of PML-N fail to show up to verify resignations

Disgruntled MNAs of PML-N fail to show up to verify resignations

Updated 2 hours ago
CJP orders action against quacks in KP; praises IGP Salahuddin Mehsud

CJP orders action against quacks in KP; praises IGP Salahuddin Mehsud

Updated 6 hours ago
Emergency meeting of KE, NEPRA, Power Division to be held today

Emergency meeting of KE, NEPRA, Power Division to be held today

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM