Imran leaves for four-day London visit

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan left on Saturday for London on a four-day visit.

During his trip, the PTI chief will attend a fundraising event in Manchester, meet party officials of London chapter and also spend some time with his children.

The PTI chief will also address the members of the British Parliament in the ceremony.

Imran will also head a party session in London and also socialise with the Pakistani community living there.

The PTI chief is accompanied by party Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry and Political Secretary Aown Chaudhry.

The PTI chief has left for London a day after the party, in an official notification, sent show cause notices to 20 of its party members over alleged selling of votes in the recently held Senate elections.

In his address on April 19, the PTI chief had said that 20 party members, found guilty of selling their votes, had been given a chance to present themselves before the party's investigation committee to respond to clear their name. Imran added that the party will submit the names of these members to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on their inability to satisfy the committee with their responses.

The PTI female members on Friday, vehemently denied the allegations, claiming that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak has hatched a plot against them.

It is pertinent to mention that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are also in London to look after Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.