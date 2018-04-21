Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Apr 21 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Imran leaves for four-day London visit

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Apr 21, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan left on Saturday for London on a four-day visit.

During his trip, the PTI chief will attend a fundraising event in Manchester, meet party officials of London chapter and also spend some time with his children.

The PTI chief will also address the members of the British Parliament in the ceremony.

Imran will also head a party session in London and also socialise with the Pakistani community living there.

The PTI chief is accompanied by party Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry and Political Secretary Aown Chaudhry. 

The PTI chief has left for London a day after the party, in an official notification, sent show cause notices to 20 of its party members over alleged selling of votes in the recently held Senate elections.

Selling of votes: PTI women rage against CM KP

Earlier today, PTI issued show cause notices to 20 KP MPAs

In his address on April 19, the PTI chief had said that 20 party members, found guilty of selling their votes, had been given a chance to present themselves before the party's investigation committee to respond to clear their name. Imran added that the party will submit the names of these members to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on their inability to satisfy the committee with their responses.

The PTI female members on Friday, vehemently denied the allegations, claiming that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervaiz Khattak has hatched a plot against them.

It is pertinent to mention that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are also in London to look after Kulsoom Nawaz, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

MQM-P announces protest against persistent load-shedding in Karachi tomorrow

MQM-P announces protest against persistent load-shedding in Karachi tomorrow

Updated 41 minutes ago
Police arrest cousin allegedly involved in rape, murder of minor in Gojra

Police arrest cousin allegedly involved in rape, murder of minor in Gojra

 Updated 55 minutes ago
Future politics to continue without Sharifs: Jahangir Tareen

Future politics to continue without Sharifs: Jahangir Tareen

 Updated 2 hours ago
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to reach Karachi tomorrow

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to reach Karachi tomorrow

 Updated 2 hours ago
Transfer of Punjab university land to govt suspended

Transfer of Punjab university land to govt suspended

 Updated 4 hours ago
Khawaja Asif to reach Beijing on Sunday for foreign ministers’ meeting

Khawaja Asif to reach Beijing on Sunday for foreign ministers’ meeting

 Updated 5 hours ago
The vote is respected when masses get fundamental rights: CJP

The vote is respected when masses get fundamental rights: CJP

 Updated an hour ago
ATC sends Rao Anwar to jail on judicial remand till May 2

ATC sends Rao Anwar to jail on judicial remand till May 2

 Updated 6 hours ago
CJP takes notice of appointment of Shehbaz’s former secretary to WTO

CJP takes notice of appointment of Shehbaz’s former secretary to WTO

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM