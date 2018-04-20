Can't connect right now! retry
Selling of votes: PTI issues show cause notices to 20 KP MPAs

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has issued on Friday show cause notices to 20 of its Members of Provincial Assembly from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in relation to selling of votes in the Senate elections, stated an official notification.

The official press release in its subject mentions termination of membership and expulsion from the party.

As per the official statement, signed by PTI spokesman Naeem-ul-Haq, the 20 PTI members are to provide a written response and can also seek a personal hearing before any action is taken against them.

“In the event no written response is received from you to this show cause notice within the stipulated time period it shall be presumed that you do not contest this show cause notice or otherwise have no defence and acquiesce to the cancellation and termination of your membership of PTI and to being expelled from the PTI and in such event further proceedings in the matter shall be without any further notice to you,” the statement read.

The PTI has formed a disciplinary committee headed by Pervaiz Khattak, Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai, Shahryar Afridi, Shah Farman and Naeem-ul-Haq tpo conduct and complete the proceedings, said the statement.

PTI chief Imran Khan on Tuesday revealed the names of lawmakers who allegedly sold votes during the Senate elections and announced to expel them from the party.

The PTI chief, who was addressing a press conference in Islamabad, said nobody took any action on the buying and selling of votes during the Senate election. Imran claimed that between 30-40 votes were sold during the polls for Upper House of the Parliament.

Nargis Ali, Dina Naz, Nagina Khan, Naseem Hayat, and Fauzia Bibi were named as the female PTI lawmakers who had sold votes.

Among the male PTI lawmakers who were found guilty of selling votes by PTI's investigation committee were Sardar Idrees, Obaid Mayar, Zahid Duranni, Abdul Haq, Qurban Khan, Amjid Afridi, Javed Naseem, Yasin Khali, Faisal Zaman, and Sami Alizayi.

Imran had also said that after releasing the charge sheet, the names will also be forwarded to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

