Sunday Apr 22 2018
REUTERS

US President Trump to visit Britain mid-year, possibly July: reports

REUTERS

Sunday Apr 22, 2018

US President Donald Trump meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May during the U.N. General Assembly in New York, US, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files
 

LONDON: US President Donald Trump will visit Britain midway through 2018, possibly in July, British newspapers reported on Saturday, citing government sources in Washington and London.

A spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May’s office said officials were still working out the details of a visit by Trump after the Daily Mail, citing a British government source, said that dates in mid-July have been pencilled in.

Britain is keen to reinforce its “special relationship” with the United States as May’s government prepares to leave the European Union, a divorce that will shape the country’s standing in the world, but Trump has yet to visit London.

The Daily Telegraph quoted an unnamed official in the Trump administration as saying the president was looking towards a visit to Britain in “late summer”.

Many British voters have said that if the US President comes to Britain they would protest on a range of issues.

The US Embassy in London was not immediately available for comment on the reports.

