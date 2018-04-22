NAB Lahore official suspended over allegations of negligence in duty

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: An officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was suspended over charges of inefficiency and negligence in duty.

According to a notification issued by the anti-graft body, an inquiry has been started against NAB Lahore Deputy Director Ramzan after his suspension.

However, the official would be given a chance to defend the charges levelled against him.

The anti-graft body has so far initiated action against 85 officials over the directives of NAB chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

The NAB chairperson believes accountability for all should be an action that should not leave anyone from answering for their corrupt practices.

Recently, the anti-graft body head gave warning of strict action against all the officials who have been trying to influence enquires being carried out by NAB.

A notification stated that the chairperson has taken serious view of illegal intervention by senior officers of the anti-graft body in NAB headquarters and regions in ongoing cases at different stages.

The notice added that whoever would be found involved in influencing inquiry for any reason would be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

“…all the officers of NAB are required to work within their domain/mandate in order to ensure merit/rule of law for efficient and logical conclusion of the cases without fear and favour,” the letter reads.