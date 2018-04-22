Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Apr 22 2018
By
GEO NEWS

NAB Lahore official suspended over allegations of negligence in duty

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Apr 22, 2018

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: An officer of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was suspended over charges of inefficiency and negligence in duty.

According to a notification issued by the anti-graft body, an inquiry has been started against NAB Lahore Deputy Director Ramzan after his suspension. 

However, the official would be given a chance to defend the charges levelled against him.

The anti-graft body has so far initiated action against 85 officials over the directives of NAB chairperson Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal.

The NAB chairperson believes accountability for all should be an action that should not leave anyone from answering for their corrupt practices.

Senior NAB officers warned against influencing enquiries

The anti-graft body’s chairperson has said such officials would be dealt with strictly

Recently, the anti-graft body head gave warning of strict action against all the officials who have been trying to influence enquires being carried out by NAB.

A notification stated that the chairperson has taken serious view of illegal intervention by senior officers of the anti-graft body in NAB headquarters and regions in ongoing cases at different stages.

The notice added that whoever would be found involved in influencing inquiry for any reason would be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.

“…all the officers of NAB are required to work within their domain/mandate in order to ensure merit/rule of law for efficient and logical conclusion of the cases without fear and favour,” the letter reads. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

One security official martyred, three injured in North Waziristan explosion

One security official martyred, three injured in North Waziristan explosion

 Updated 38 minutes ago
Will get to bottom of Punjab Institute of Cardiology mismanagement case: CJP

Will get to bottom of Punjab Institute of Cardiology mismanagement case: CJP

 Updated 2 hours ago
‘They pulled me out of the ladies’ room, forced me to go men's instead’

‘They pulled me out of the ladies’ room, forced me to go men's instead’

 Updated an hour ago
CJP orders government to acquire cholesterol treatment machine in 10 days

CJP orders government to acquire cholesterol treatment machine in 10 days

 Updated 2 hours ago
Federal govt committed to resolving Karachi’s power crisis, Awais Leghari assures CM Sindh

Federal govt committed to resolving Karachi’s power crisis, Awais Leghari assures CM Sindh

 Updated 3 hours ago
Nawaz, Maryam to return to Pakistan today

Nawaz, Maryam to return to Pakistan today

Updated 3 hours ago
State of education in complete disarray, this is Punjab government: CJP

State of education in complete disarray, this is Punjab government: CJP

Updated 2 hours ago
Islamabad police investigate complaints of female officers' harassment

Islamabad police investigate complaints of female officers' harassment

Updated 4 hours ago
JUI-F chief criticises PTI during conference in DI Khan

JUI-F chief criticises PTI during conference in DI Khan

Updated 5 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM