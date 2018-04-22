Where was ‘respect for vote’ when Nawaz took dictation from Zia, asks Bilawal

Can't connect right now! retry
MULTAN: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday lashed out at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for its 'respect the vote' slogan. 

"Where was ‘respect for vote’ when Nawaz took dictation from General Zia-ul-Haq," Bilawal questioned while speaking to media in Multan.

"Nawaz has followed 'orders' all his life, now he is talking about respecting the vote," the PPP chairman said, adding that the PML-N has always "taken dictation" from others. 

Where was [his slogan] when he removed the slain premier Benazir Bhutto from office in the 1990s, when he was conspiring against Benazir, Junejo and Chaudhries, asked Bilawal. 

The PPP chief said he hopes the upcoming transfer of power from one civilian government to another will be peaceful.

The country has weak democracy, he said, adding that the way democracy progressed in the last 10 years has not happened before.

In response to a question, he said he has a lot of expectations from the chief justice.

“I cannot stop someone and only advise,” he said, adding that judges do not speak themselves but through their judgments.

