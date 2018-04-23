Three brothers beheaded in Afghanistan, Daesh blamed: officials

Representational image. Photo: Reuters

Three brothers have been beheaded in restive eastern Afghanistan, officials said Monday, blaming the gruesome executions on Daesh fighters.



The men aged 19, 24 and 27 were taken from their home and killed by Daesh on Sunday night in Chaparhar district in Nangarhar province, provincial governor spokesperson Ataullah Khogyani told AFP.

Two of the brothers recently graduated from medical school and the third was still at university, Khogyani said, adding the boys’ father was also killed by Daesh last year.

"Their bodies were found in Chaparhar district where they lived," said the spokesperson.

Provincial police spokesperson Hazrat Hussain Mashreqiwal confirmed the brutal murders and said an investigation had been launched.

"They were taken out of their house by armed men and their beheaded bodies were found by villagers near their house," Mashreqiwal told AFP.

Daesh first emerged in Afghanistan in 2014 as NATO combat troops withdrew from the country and handed over responsibility to Afghan security forces.

Despite being far smaller than the Taliban, Daesh has claimed responsibility for devastating attacks in Kabul and elsewhere in the country.

On Sunday, Daesh claimed a suicide attack in a large crowd outside a voter registration centre in Kabul that killed 57 people and wounded more than 100.

Earlier this month top Daesh commander in northern Afghanistan Qari Hikmatullah was killed in an airstrike.