South Korea prosecutors request 10-year term for ex-president

South Korea’s impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the fourth hearing of his impeachment trial over his short-lived imposition of martial law at the Constitutional Court in Seoul, South Korea, 23 January 2025. — Reuters

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors on Friday sought a 10-year prison sentence for ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol, for offences linked to his attempt to impose martial law last year.

Yoon briefly suspended civilian rule in South Korea for the first time in more than four decades on December 3, 2024, prompting massive protests and a showdown in parliament.

Armed soldiers were deployed to parliament under the decree, but the order lasted only around six hours as it was swiftly voted down by opposition MPs, who scaled fences to enter the building. They later impeached Yoon over the martial law declaration.

Since being removed from office in April by the Constitutional Court, he has faced multiple trials for actions linked to his martial law declaration.

The former president was indicted in May for abuse of power over his martial law declaration.

Prosecutors sought a 10-year prison term on Friday for charges including obstruction of justice, after Yoon allegedly excluded cabinet members from a martial law meeting and in January blocked investigators from detaining him.

A Seoul court is expected to deliver a verdict in the case next month, according to Yonhap news agency.

Yoon said this month his decision to declare martial law had been justified in the fight against "pro-China, pro-North Korea, and traitorous activities".

His three other trials include allegations of leading an insurrection, for which he could face the death penalty if found guilty.

Yoon was the second South Korean president to be removed from office, and the third to be impeached by parliament.