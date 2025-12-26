UAE targets online predators and data misuse with child digital safety law

UAE flag flies over a boat at Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates May 22, 2015. — Reuters

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has introduced a new federal law aimed at protecting children from online predators, data misuse and harmful digital practices, signalling a tougher global approach to child safety in the digital age.

The legislation seeks to prevent strangers from anywhere in the world from accessing, tracking or interacting with children online, particularly through the collection and use of personal data such as a child’s interests, online behaviour and abilities.

Under the decree-law, digital platforms are prohibited from collecting, processing or sharing the personal data of children under the age of 13, except in limited cases such as educational or health-related services. Children are also barred from creating accounts or accessing online games and digital activities that involve gambling or betting with money.

The law applies to digital platforms and internet service providers operating in the UAE or targeting users in the country, including social media, messaging apps, online gaming platforms, streaming services, search engines and e-commerce websites.

It requires platforms to introduce default privacy settings, age-verification systems, content filtering and age-rating tools, while internet service providers must activate content controls and ensure parental consent for children’s internet use.

A Child Digital Safety Council, chaired by the Minister of Family, has been established to coordinate policy, legislation and awareness campaigns on emerging digital risks.

The decree forms part of the UAE’s broader social policy agenda, following the country’s declaration of 2026 as the Year of the Family, reflecting a wider push to strengthen family and child protection frameworks in an increasingly digital world.