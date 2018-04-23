PTI lawmakers want judicial commission over vote-selling allegations

NOWSHERA: Seventeen Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday requested the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of and form a judicial commission to inquire into the vote-selling saga in Senate election.



“This should also be told as to how much for the conscience of lawmakers was sold to get the [incumbent] Senate chairman elected,” the lawmakers demanded in a joint press conference here.

Twenty PTI lawmakers were served show-cause notices after being accused of selling their votes during the March Senate election.

The official press release in its subject mentioned termination of membership and expulsion from the party and asked the members are to provide a written response.

The PTI also formed a disciplinary committee headed by Pervaiz Khattak, Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai, Shahryar Afridi, Shah Farman and Naeem-ul-Haq to conduct and complete the proceedings, said the statement.

PTI chief Imran Khan on Tuesday revealed the names of lawmakers who allegedly sold votes during the Senate elections and announced to expel them from the party.

Nargis Ali, Dina Naz, Nagina Khan, Naseem Hayat, and Fauzia Bibi were named as the female PTI lawmakers who had sold votes.

Among the male PTI lawmakers who were found guilty of selling votes by PTI's investigation committee were Sardar Idrees, Obaid Mayar, Zahid Duranni, Abdul Haq, Qurban Khan, Amjid Afridi, Javed Naseem, Yasin Khali, Faisal Zaman, and Sami Alizayi.

A number of MPAs have previously rejected the allegations too.