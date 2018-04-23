Can't connect right now! retry
world
Monday Apr 23 2018
By
REUTERS

Saudi air defence forces intercept missile over Najran: statement

By
REUTERS

Monday Apr 23, 2018

Saudi Arabia Intercepts Missile Fired From Yemen Capital. Photo: File 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air defense claimed on Monday to intercept a ballistic missile fired by Houthi militias towards the border city of Najran, reported Al-Arabiya English.

The Saudi authorities said that the national forces intercepteda missile on Sunday while another landed in a desert area of the border city. The fragments of the destroyed missile fell on residential areas and caused a fire at a citizen’s farm without leaving any casualties.

"Launching ballistic missiles at densely populated civilian areas is a direct breach of the principles of the international humanitarian law," the official spokesman of the Saudi-led Alliance Colonel Turki Al-Malkisaid.

Al Masirah TV, run by Yemen’s Houthis, said earlier the group had targeted a distribution facility in the city belonging to state oil giant Saudi Aramco. There was no immediate comment from the company. 

