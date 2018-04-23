Can't connect right now! retry
AFP

Yemen Houthi political leader killed in coalition raid: rebels

Monday Apr 23, 2018

Political leader of Yemen's Houthi rebels Saleh Ali al-Samad attends a meeting with freed prisoners in Sanaa on January 31, 2017/AFP File photo

SANAA: The political leader of Yemen´s Houthi rebels, Saleh al-Sammad, was killed last week in an air strike by the Saudi-led coalition, the Iran-allied rebels said on Monday.

Sammad, head of the Houthis´ supreme political council, was "martyred" in the eastern province of Hodeida on Thursday, the rebels said in a statement published on the Houthi-run Saba news agency.

His death comes as a big blow to the rebels who since March 2015 have been fighting pro-government forces backed by a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia.

At the beginning of April, Sammad dubbed 2018 "the year of ballistic excellence", referring to missiles the rebels have fired across the border.

Saudi air defence forces intercept missile over Najran: statement

Al Masirah TV, run by Yemen’s Houthis, said earlier the group had targeted a distribution facility in the city belonging to state oil giant Saudi Aramco

Since November, the Houthis have launched several ballistic missiles at neighbouring Saudi Arabia, which have been intercepted by anti-aircraft defence.

The Houthis´ supreme leader Abdel Malek al-Huthi rarely appears in public. 

