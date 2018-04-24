Pak-China defence cooperation helped maintain strategic balance in region: Wei Fenghe

BEIJING: Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe met with his Pakistani counterpart Khurram Dastgir Khan here in Beijing on Monday, where the former said the defence cooperation between China and Pakistan has helped maintain a strategic balance in the region.



"China and Pakistan defence and military cooperation is the pillar of all-weather strategic, cooperative partnership between the two countries," Fenghe told Dastgir.

The Chinese defence minister acknowledged the unprecedented sacrifices made by the armed forces and people of Pakistan during the ongoing fight against terrorism.

Fenghe said that China supported Pakistan’s stance over the longstanding Kashmir issue, which was pending unresolved for the last 70 years.

On the occasion, Dastgir discussed with his Chinese counterpart the ways and means to further strengthen defence cooperation between the two countries.

He also briefed the Chinese defence minister about the latest situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK) and massive human rights violations by Indian troops against the innocent Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, Dastgir also met with Defence Minister of Belarus, Andrei Ravkov, on the sidelines of SCO defence ministers meeting here. The two sides discussed bilateral defence and military cooperation during the meeting.

They also agreed to further enhance and deepen this cooperation.