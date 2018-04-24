Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Apr 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Supreme Court gives IHC one week to decide on ECP's recruitment ban

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Apr 24, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court gave on Tuesday the Islamabad High Court (IHC) one week to decide whether the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision of banning recruitments in government institutions is legal. 

A day earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of the ECP's April 11 order regarding a hiring freeze in appointments by federal, provincial and local governments to ensure transparency in the upcoming general elections.

The ECP had also halted implementation of all development schemes taken up after April 1.

As the hearing went under way today, Chief Justice Nisar observed that as per Article 218 of the Constitution, it is the ECP's responsibility to hold transparent elections.

The ECP secretary informed the apex court that they halted recruitments of government jobs to prevent pre-poll rigging and clarified that the federal and provincial public service commissions have been exempted from the order.

CJP asks ECP to clarify reason behind banning recruitment in govt institutions

ECP said they took the step to ensure transparency of upcoming general elections

The court ordered that the Punjab government’s writ petition against the ECP order should be transferred to the IHC where a two-member bench will decide it in a week.

Justice Aamer Farooq will head the bench and conduct proceedings daily, it stated further, adding that until then, the ECP decision will remain in place. 

The court also ruled that any province which wants to challenge the decision may file a writ in the IHC. 

CJP vows not to take salary till PWD staff paid 

Hearing a separate case today, Chief Justice Nisar announced not to take his salary till the salaries of the Public Works Department (PWD) employees are released.

"I will not take my salary till the employees get their salaries," he remarked while hearing the case on non-payment of salaries of PWD employees.

He then referred to the additional registrar and said that this is his order. "Don't deposit income cheque in my account."

Chief Justice Nisar remarked that he will ensure that the salaries of all employees are released. "Only then will I ask my staff to deposit the cheque in my account," he added.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SC issues notices to Musharraf, Zardari, others in plea against NRO

SC issues notices to Musharraf, Zardari, others in plea against NRO

Updated 16 minutes ago
Maryam's counsel concludes NAB official's cross-examination

Maryam's counsel concludes NAB official's cross-examination

Updated 39 minutes ago
Remembering Sabeen Mahmud on her third death anniversary

Remembering Sabeen Mahmud on her third death anniversary

Updated 56 minutes ago
General Elections 2018: Deadline for registration of voters ends today

General Elections 2018: Deadline for registration of voters ends today

 Updated an hour ago
Gwadar port aims to become a new Dubai

Gwadar port aims to become a new Dubai

 Updated 2 hours ago
SCO playing important role in complex, evolving geo-political environment: Pakistan

SCO playing important role in complex, evolving geo-political environment: Pakistan

 Updated 3 hours ago
Intermediate zoology paper leaked half-an-hour before exam in Karachi

Intermediate zoology paper leaked half-an-hour before exam in Karachi

Updated 2 hours ago
US diplomat cannot be arrested or tried in court, government tells IHC

US diplomat cannot be arrested or tried in court, government tells IHC

Updated 3 hours ago
Italian-Pakistani woman killed by father, brother over ‘honour’

Italian-Pakistani woman killed by father, brother over ‘honour’

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM