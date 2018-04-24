Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 24 2018
Germany lodges bid to host Euro 2024 football

Tuesday Apr 24, 2018

Germany handed in its formal bid to host the 2024 European football championships on Tuesday

LAUSANNE: Germany handed in its formal bid to host the 2024 European football championships on Tuesday, firing the gun on a race with the only other contender Turkey.

German Football Federation president Reinhard Grindel was accompanied by Germany´s 2014 World Cup-winning captain Philipp Lahm, the bid ambassador, when the papers were handed in at UEFA headquarters in Nyon.

The now-retired Lahm said: "I played in the 2006 World Cup in Germany and I´m sure that we will once again feel that great enthusiasm and create a new spirit of solidarity at Euro 2024.

"We are a cosmopolitan organiser and we have modern stadiums and good infrastructure. Football is at home in our country."

Turkish officials are expected to lodge their bid on Thursday.

The host nation will be chosen by UEFA´s Executive Committee on September 27.

Germany last hosted a Euro in 1988 when the country was still divided into East and West. The Netherlands beat the Soviet Union 2-0 in the final.

The next Euro, in 2020, will take place in 12 cities across Europe.

