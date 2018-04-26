Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 26 2018
Intermediate mathematics paper leaked 10 minutes before exam in Karachi

Thursday Apr 26, 2018

KARACHI: With the annual intermediate examinations kicking off across the city on April 24, a third paper, this time a first-year mathematics question paper, was leaked 10 minutes before the exam was about to start.

According to reports, the paper was leaked on social media before the exam. Despite that, the exam went ahead with the same question paper.

Two days ago, a second-year zoology exam was leaked half an hour on social media before the exam was about to begin. 

Governor Sindh regrets ban on media coverage of intermediate exams

Intermediate Board bans media coverage. Governor Sindh regrets ban, adds, 'unfair means being used' during exams

According to Inter Board Chairman Professor Inam Ahmed, the question papers are sent out at 9am. 

He again said it was the responsibility of the education board in stopping the papers from leaking.

He added that the Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) should help curb people from bringing in phones and leaking the paper. 

Yesterday, Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair said he regretted the ban on media coverage of the ongoing intermediate exams imposed by the board.

To prevent the exam papers from being leaked, the Intermediate Board had put a ban on media coverage.

On the other hand, the Sindh CM House shared yesterday, that it was unaware of the ban imposed on media coverage of the intermediate examination.

