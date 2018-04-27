Can't connect right now! retry
business
Friday Apr 27 2018
By
Asif Bhatti

Altercation between PTI, PML-N lawmakers in NA budget session

By
Asif Bhatti

Friday Apr 27, 2018

ISLAMABAD: An altercation was seen between members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the National Assembly while the budget session was underway on Friday.

The brief spat between Minister of State for Power Abid Sher Ali and PTI lawmaker Amjad Niazi broke out into a protest by members of the opposition party, as they tore down the copies of FY18-19 budget in front of the Speaker's dais.

MNA Murad Saeed, who was exiting the assembly as he shouted anti-government slogans ran after the minister after he saw the scuffle but was intercepted by his colleagues.

Murad Saeed running towards Abid Sher Ali. Photo: Geo News

It was PTI's Ali Mohammad who eventually managed to calm Saeed down to avoid a further escalation of the fight.

MNA Shahriyar Afridi escorted Saeed outside the assembly session.

The incumbent government presented the budget to the National Assembly, much to the ire of the opposition that said it was unconstitutional for the former to present the financial plan for a period beyond its tenure. 

Comments

More From Business:

Govt proposes mega incentives for agriculture development in Budget 2018-19

Govt proposes mega incentives for agriculture development in Budget 2018-19

 Updated 3 hours ago
OGRA recommends hike in prices of petroleum products: sources

OGRA recommends hike in prices of petroleum products: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Rs25bn earmarked for Karachi infrastructure, social sectors: finance minister

Rs25bn earmarked for Karachi infrastructure, social sectors: finance minister

 Updated 6 hours ago
Govt announces incentive package for film industry in federal budget

Govt announces incentive package for film industry in federal budget

 Updated 5 hours ago
Non-filers banned from purchase of property worth Rs4mn

Non-filers banned from purchase of property worth Rs4mn

Updated 6 hours ago
Govt allocates Rs640.644 million for Defence division

Govt allocates Rs640.644 million for Defence division

 Updated 3 hours ago
Salaried class gets massive relief in budget, says Miftah

Salaried class gets massive relief in budget, says Miftah

 Updated 7 hours ago
A layperson’s guide to the federal budget 2018-19

A layperson’s guide to the federal budget 2018-19

 Updated 13 hours ago
Expectations from Budget 2018-19

Expectations from Budget 2018-19

 Updated 14 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM