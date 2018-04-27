Altercation between PTI, PML-N lawmakers in NA budget session

ISLAMABAD: An altercation was seen between members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the National Assembly while the budget session was underway on Friday.



The brief spat between Minister of State for Power Abid Sher Ali and PTI lawmaker Amjad Niazi broke out into a protest by members of the opposition party, as they tore down the copies of FY18-19 budget in front of the Speaker's dais.

MNA Murad Saeed, who was exiting the assembly as he shouted anti-government slogans ran after the minister after he saw the scuffle but was intercepted by his colleagues.



Murad Saeed running towards Abid Sher Ali. Photo: Geo News

It was PTI's Ali Mohammad who eventually managed to calm Saeed down to avoid a further escalation of the fight.

MNA Shahriyar Afridi escorted Saeed outside the assembly session.

The incumbent government presented the budget to the National Assembly, much to the ire of the opposition that said it was unconstitutional for the former to present the financial plan for a period beyond its tenure.