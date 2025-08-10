 
China wants US to relax AI chip-export controls for trade deal

US HBM controls hamper ability of Chinese companies to develop their own AI chips, reports FT

Reuters
August 10, 2025

China and US flags are displayed alongside a miniature worker in this illustration picture taken November 7, 2024. — Reuters
  • China concerned over US HBM controls.
  • HBM chips closely watched by investors.
  • Beijing wants Trump admin to relax export restrictions.

China wants the United States to ease export controls on chips critical for artificial intelligence as part of a trade deal before a possible summit between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

Chinese officials have told experts in Washington that Beijing wants the Trump administration to relax export restrictions on high-bandwidth memory chips, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The White House, State Department and China's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the report.

HBM chips, which help perform data-intensive AI tasks quickly, are closely watched by investors due to their use alongside AI graphic processors, particularly Nvidia's opens new tab.

The FT said China is concerned because the US HBM controls hamper the ability of Chinese companies such as Huawei to develop their own AI chips.

Successive US administrations have curbed exports of advanced chips to China, looking to stymie Beijing's AI and defence development.

While this has impacted US firms' ability to fully address booming demand from China, one of the world's largest semiconductor markets, it still remains an important revenue driver for American chipmakers.

