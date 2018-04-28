Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 28 2018
Two hurt in hit-and-run outside Birmingham mosque

Saturday Apr 28, 2018

Image Courtesy: The Guardian via PA/Matthew Cooper

LONDON: Police said Friday they were investigating the possibility of a terrorist motive after two men were hit by a car outside a mosque in the central English city of Birmingham.

One of the victims, who are both in their 20s, has a head injury and the other was described as "walking wounded" after being run down around 2:15 PM (1315 GMT) by a car that failed to stop.

"At this time, we have not ruled in or out the potential that this could be terror-related but we're keeping an open mind until we have investigated further," said Detective Inspector Greg Evans of West Midlands Police.

He added in a statement: "The investigation is at an early stage and we're still trying to establish exactly what has happened."

The car, believed to be silver, hit the men outside a mosque in the Aston area of Birmingham.

Police said they were trying to trace the driver and appealed for anyone with information to come forward, including anyone who may have security camera of the incident or images from a dashboard camera.

