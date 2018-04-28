Three dead, two wounded as roof of Lahore's Cosmopolitan Club collapses

LAHORE: At least three people were killed and two injured Friday night when the roof of Bagh-e-Jinnah's Cosmopolitan Club collapsed, Geo News reported, citing rescue officials.

The rescue team explained that the rundown building was under construction when the roof "lenter" broke away, bringing the entire ceiling down on the five labourers sitting under.

As the debris was removed, all five were found but two of them died.



While the wounded were shifted to a nearby hospital, none of the five, including the deceased, have been identified yet.



One of those injured was in critical condition.

