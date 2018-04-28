Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 28 2018
Farhan Saeed asks India, Pakistan to take cue from Korea

Saturday Apr 28, 2018

The leaders of North and South Korea held a historic meeting on Friday and pledged to bring a formal end to the Korean War, 65 years after hostilities ceased.

Now, some, including Pakistani actor-cum-singer Farhan Saeed, feel leaders of Pakistan and India should take cue from Korea and move forward from their differences.

"Pakistan and India should take a cue from Korea, let's finish it already and move forward like never before," Saeed tweeted.

Turns out, Indian director Rahul Dholakia also feels the same way.

The Raees director tweeted, “If the north can change, and the south can change why can't the west and east?

North and South Korea agreed on Friday to pursue the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," and work toward declaring an official end this year to the 1950s Korean war.

The summit of Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-In was the first between the leaders of North and South Korea in more than a decade.

Kim is expected to possibly meet US President Donald Trump in late May or early June, in what will be an unprecedented first encounter between sitting leaders of the two countries.

