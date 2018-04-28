Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 28 2018
Riaz Shakir

CJP orders arrest of two quack doctors who operated on woman

Riaz Shakir

Saturday Apr 28, 2018

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday ordered the arrest of a quack doctor who operated on a woman in his vest and his accomplice at a hospital in Jhang.

The decision came during a hearing of the suo moto notice taken on this incident. A two-member bench headed by Justice Nisar heard the case at the Supreme Court’s Lahore Registry.

The CJP had taken suo moto notice of the incident after a video went viral showing a man wearing a vest conducting a surgery on a patient.

The video also showed the man was being assisted by another who was also neither wearing scrubs nor a mask.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Senator Mian Ateeq had also, earlier, raised the issue at a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services.

During Saturday’s hearing, Superintendent Jhang Police presented the suspects in court.

CJP orders action against quacks in KP; praises IGP Salahuddin Mehsud

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar to also take up cases related to closure of roads, conditions of jails in KP

Police said the suspects worked at Dr Rafiq Ahmed’s clinic who is registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Association.

“The suspects have claimed that Dr Rafiq conducted the operation and they were only giving first-aid,” police officials told the bench.

To this, the CJP remarked, “They are lying.”

Justice Nisar ordered their arrest and for a case to be registered against them.

The bench also directed police to present Dr Rafiq at the next hearing of the case.

Earlier on April 20, Justice Nisar ordered the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to close down in a week all bogus clinics and other operations run by quacks across the province.

The orders came as the chief justice resumed hearing a number of cases related to public welfare issues, including those related to healthcare. 

