Sunday Apr 29 2018
Remembering comedian Munawar Zarif on his 42nd death anniversary

Sunday Apr 29, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The 42nd death anniversary of renowned Pakistani comedian and film actor Munawar Zarif is being observed today (Sunday). 

Born on December 25, 1940, in Gujranwala, Zarif appeared in more appeared in 321 movies in just 16 years from 1961-1976.

After a marvelous film career as a top comedian, he became a film hero first in film Pardey Mein Rehney Doe and then in the title roles and hero in the same year Banarsi Thugg and Jeera Blade.

His fans had named him 'Shehenshah-i-Zarafat' or the 'King of Humour'.

He was awarded three times with the Nigar Award on his outstanding performance in Bharo Phool Barsao, Zeenath and Ishaq Deewana.

Zarif died on April 29, 1976, in Lahore.

