Traditional lassi—most popular summer drink in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The rising temperature has led to an increase in sales of the traditional yogurt-based drink of the subcontinent Lassi in Pakistan.



A report aired by a private news channel said that lassi is probably one of the most popular and loved cold beverages during the hot summers.



Lassi was originally made salty, however, a sweeter version of the drink was later developed in urban areas. People in many parts of Punjab still prefer drinking salted lassi.

“Salted lassi is a traditional Punjabi drink but it is popular across the country.



There is a variety of flavours of the drink in Punjab including paira lassi, barfi lassi and now fruit flavored lassi as people have started adding mangoes and strawberries to the drink,” said an owner of a milk and lassi shop.

“People want sweet lassi and a kulcha or paratha stuffed with chicken or mince for breakfast. Many people have salted lassi with all three meals during the summers,” he added.

A customer Usman Ikram said lassi is rich enough to substitute a meal.

The modern version of lassi includes many fruits like mango lassi, strawberry lassi but they are like smoothies, said another customer.

According to nutritionist Huma Usman, lassi is a healthy summer beverage as it is good for the digestive system.

As it is prepared from yogurt, it helps soothe the digestive tract, promotes digestive enzymes and aids in digestion, Usman explained.

Lassi, being rich in nutrients, works as a probiotic, helps reduce cholesterol and improves metabolism, she added.