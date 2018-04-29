Can't connect right now! retry
world
Sunday Apr 29 2018
By
AFP

Saudi king launches building of entertainment mega-park

By
AFP

Sunday Apr 29, 2018

Saudi Arabia's King Salman has launched construction of an "entertainment city" near Riyadh, part of a series of multi-billion dollar projects aimed at helping the oil-dependent kingdom diversify its economy. Photo: Reuters

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman has launched construction of an "entertainment city" near Riyadh, part of a series of multi-billion dollar projects aimed at helping the oil-dependent kingdom diversify its economy.

The project is part of a sweeping reform and investment programme dubbed "Vision 2030", the brainchild of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who also attended the launch ceremony at the site on Saturday evening.

Authorities have touted the 334-square kilometre (130 square mile) project in Qiddiya, southwest of the capital, as the kingdom´s answer to Disneyland.

Its first phase, which includes high-end theme parks, motor sport facilities and a safari area, is expected to be completed in 2022, officials say.

They hope the park will draw in foreign investment and attract 17 million visitors by 2030.

The kingdom this month hosted its first public film screening in over 35 years, having lifted a decades-long ban on cinemas last year.

In February, Saudi Arabia´s General Entertainment Authority said it would stage more than 5,000 festivals and concerts in 2018, double last year´s figure, and pump $64 billion (53 billion euros) into the sector in the coming decade.

Saudis currently splurge billions of dollars annually to see films and visit amusement parks in neighbouring tourist hubs like Dubai and Bahrain.

The kingdom has also sought to court investors with three hi-tech "giga projects", funded in part by its sovereign wealth fund.

Aside from Qiddiya, the kingdom has unveiled blueprints for NEOM -- billed as a regional Silicon Valley to be built from scratch -- and a reef-fringed resort destination on the Red Sea.

Skeptics have questioned the viability of the projects, worth hundreds of billions of dollars, in an era of cheap oil. 

More From World:

Pope praises Korea leaders’ ‘brave commitment’ to peace

Pope praises Korea leaders’ ‘brave commitment’ to peace

 Updated 2 hours ago
India says electrified all villages ahead of prime minister's deadline

India says electrified all villages ahead of prime minister's deadline

 Updated 4 hours ago
UN Security Council envoys visit Bangladesh and Myanmar

UN Security Council envoys visit Bangladesh and Myanmar

 Updated 5 hours ago
Australia pledges half a billion to restore Great Barrier Reef

Australia pledges half a billion to restore Great Barrier Reef

 Updated 6 hours ago
Jordan woos back nervous tourists after years of regional turbulence

Jordan woos back nervous tourists after years of regional turbulence

 Updated 6 hours ago
Power outage disrupts Amsterdam's Schiphol airport

Power outage disrupts Amsterdam's Schiphol airport

 Updated 6 hours ago
Drone strike leaves 15 Daesh militants dead in Nangarhar

Drone strike leaves 15 Daesh militants dead in Nangarhar

Updated 8 hours ago
Trump threatens government shutdown in September if no funding for wall

Trump threatens government shutdown in September if no funding for wall

 Updated 9 hours ago
South Korea's spy chief plays key role in historic meeting with North

South Korea's spy chief plays key role in historic meeting with North

 Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM