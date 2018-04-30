Twinkle Khanna threatened with violence for auctioning Akshay's Rustom costume

Twinkle Khanna. Photo: File

Twinkle Khanna has said she will take legal action after she was threatened with violence for saying that she is auctioning a costume worn by her husband, Akshay Kumar, in the film Rustom.

Responding to an "enraged citizen's" online threat, the producer and author on Sunday said she will take legal action.

"As a society do we really think it's all right to threaten a woman with bodily harm for trying to raise funds for a charity by auctioning a uniform used in a movie, a piece of film memorabilia? I will not retaliate with violent threats but by taking legal action!” Twinkle tweeted.

Earlier, Twinkle and Akshay had tweeted announcing that they will be auctioning “the actual naval officer uniform” the latter wore in Rustom. “Auction's proceeds will support the cause of animal rescue and welfare,” they had said.



However, journalist Sandeep Unnithan wrote to Twinkle saying, “Your idea of auctioning the costume your husband donned in the movie Rustom for raising money for your NGO is as sick as your funnybones jokes/book/blog. Your Instagram post on the following idea is flawed on the following grounds.



1. What your husband wore in movie Rustom was a costume and not uniform.

2. Indian Armed Forces wives (Army, Navy, Airforce) do not auction their husbands uniforms.

3. Uniform is not a piece of cloth that a producer hands over to cinestars for enacting roles and make some quick bucks. The permission to wear the uniform comes from the office of the President of India. Uniform is earned with your blood, toil and sweat which is placed on the mortal remains of a soldier along with the tricolour.

4. If you even make a feeble attempt to auction this piece of costume in the garb of ‘UNIFORM’ then I will drag you to the court. You may like to check my credentials. You touch our honour and we will give you a bloody nose.

Warm regards,

An enraged citizen!!"

Rustom is a 2016 Indian period thriller film which stars Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles. The film is based on the real life incident of Naval Officer KM Nanavati and businessman Prem Ahuja.