Shah Mehmood slams PML-N leaders' misogynistic comments against party women

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) vice chairman on Monday "strongly condemn(ed)" vile, misogynistic comments made against the party's female workers by two leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) earlier the same day, Geo News reported.



Shah Mahmood Qureshi, one of the PTI's top leaders, said on his Twitter account that he "strongly condemn(ed) the disgraceful and disgusting statements of Rana Sanaullah & Abid Sher Ali against PTI women".



"The party is proud of its women. They are the flag bearers of our movement and a source of inspiration for all of us," he added.

Prior to Qureshi's criticism, Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI, had also blasted Sanaullah and Ali, saying he was "disgusted by" the “filthy language used by Rana Sanaullah & Abid Sher Ali against our PTI women”.

“In the past 30 yrs these people have always disrespected women which is against our religion & culture,” he said, thanking women associated with his party for stepping up in large numbers to attend the Minar-e-Pakistan rally on Sunday.

"Rana Sanaullah and his fellow cohorts reflect the mindset of the Sharifs & how they look down on women. Scratch the surface and their real face emerges," the PTI chief added.

On Sunday, the PTI had held what it called a historic rally at the iconic Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore, where Khan laid out an 11-point agenda, prioritising education and health and criticised the ruling PML-N for its policies.

Earlier, in an interview, he had said the only competition in Punjab for the upcoming general elections is between his party and the PML-N.