Tuesday May 01 2018
Zardari kept sending apologies after controversial 2015 statement: Khawaja Asif

Tuesday May 01, 2018

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former minister Khawaja Asif has claimed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Zardari kept apologising after his controversial 2015 statement about the establishment.

Speaking in Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath programme on Geo News Monday night, the recently disqualified minister said, Zardari had told PML-N that former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf should be tried in court. However, in reality he wanted to protect the former president.

According to Asif, Zardari had told PML-N that he had given assurances to the United States, United Arab Emirates and Britain that a case will not be filed against the former president.

The former minister also claimed that PML-N had been vital in securing a party position for Zardari, of which Bilawal is a witness.

Nawaz is more cunning, opportunistic than we thought: Zardari

Nawaz will suffer now, I will not join hands with him anymore, says former president and PPP leader

The revelations by Asif come a day after Zardari revealed that Nawaz Sharif had taken every opportunity to discredit him by making him fight with the establishment while he himself extended a hand of friendship towards them.

Asif added that Zardari had said he would go along with the PML-N with regards to the treason case against the former president. 

In his June 16, 2015 speech, Zardari had criticised the establishment and his political opponents warning them that the day his party took to the streets, not just Sindh's, but the entire country's roads will be blocked.

