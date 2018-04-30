Nawaz is more cunning, opportunistic than we thought: Zardari

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari revealed details of his tense relationship with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a meeting with party leaders, sources informed Geo News on Monday.



“We used to think that Nawaz was very innocent, but he is far more cunning and opportunistic than we thought,” Zardari said, as per sources.

"We kept on agreeing over the network of democracy, Constitution and civilian supremacy. While we engaged in politics, Nawaz was busy in trading," he said.

“Nawaz has sold us out on every occasion and we were duped by him at all times. I wanted to maintain social relations with Nawaz but he took advantage of my goodwill.”

He added, “Nawaz will suffer now, I will not join hands with him anymore.”

The former president further said that Nawaz had encouraged him to fight the establishment but he shook hands with them.

“When I announced to hold former president Pervez Musharraf accountable, Nawaz didn't support me. We had supported Nawaz when he filed a treason case against Musharraf. Nawaz had assured us that we will not let Musharraf go. When I made the statement that Musharraf won't be allowed to travel abroad, Nawaz sent him out of the country. It turned out that Nawaz had made a deal with Musharraf prior to taking me into confidence,” he reportedly shared.

Zardari during the 2015 speech. Photo: INP

Commenting upon his ‘brick for brick’ speech, Zardari said he made the statement after being duped by Nawaz.

In a heated speech on June 16, 2015, Zardari had warned the establishment not to overstep its mandate. “Don’t disturb us or we will also respond to a brick with a brick,” he had said, adding “there is a limit to everything. Do not interfere in matters where you have no authority.”

Zardari explained that Nawaz took advantage of the statement and tried to set the record straight with former army chief General Raheel Sharif.

Nawaz also ordered organisations such as National Accountability Bureau among others to take action in Sindh, Zardari claimed.