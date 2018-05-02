Can't connect right now! retry
Iraqi journalist who threw shoe at Bush running for parliament

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 02, 2018

Muntadhar al-Zaidi. Photo: AFP

Muntadhar al-Zaidi the Iraqi journalist who infamously threw his shoe at former US president George W Bush in 2008, is now running for parliament in Baghdad.

Al-Zaidi, who at the time worked for Egypt-based al-Baghdadia television network, launched both of his shoes, one at a time, at Bush’s head during a farewell news conference with Iraqi prime minister Nuri al-Maliki in his palace.

“This is a farewell kiss from the Iraqi people, you dog,” he had yelled in Arabic at Bush.

“This is for the widows and orphans and all those killed in Iraq,” he shouted before he was tackled by the prime minister’s bodyguards.

A screenshot of the incident. Photo: File 

The American president nimbly ducked both shoes, which sailed over his head.

“That was a size 10 shoe he threw at me, you may want to know,” Bush had cracked at the time.

Al-Zaidi was arrested and locked up for the attempted attack on a visiting head of state and spent nine months behind bars. He was released early for good behavior. 

He left the country in 2009 and returned in 2011 and is now running for the Council of Representatives, the country’s legislative branch.

The election is set to take place on May 12.

