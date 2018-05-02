British model claims she was dropped from campaign for wearing hijab

A British model Mariah Idrissi, who made waves after featuring in an H&M campaign wearing a hijab, revealed that she was dropped from another project for wearing hijab. Photo: Instagram

While speaking on UK’s ITV News programme Young, British & Muslim, she shared that a beauty campaign she was involved in fell through at the last minute.

“There was a very big deal that was about to go through, and one of the outlets that needed to sign it off refused on the basis that ‘We think Mariah wearing a hijab is going to limit the audience because she’s a Muslim,'” Idrissi explained.





“I was quite shocked… [it was] nothing to do with my personality, just the fact that I wear a hijab, they thought their audience wouldn’t buy the product.”

Idrissi, who says the deal was for a collaboration with a beauty brand she doesn’t name, says she finds that odd. “Well I buy things that white girls are wearing, it makes no difference,” she added.

Idrissi had become the first hijabi model of H&M in 2015. Since then, she’s become the face and voice of modest fashion.