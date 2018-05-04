Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday May 04 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Next elections to be better for PML-N than 2013 polls: PM Abbasi

By
GEO NEWS

Friday May 04, 2018

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N would emerge victorious in the next elections. — Geo News FILE

KAHUTA: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday said the next general elections would prove to be better for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) than the 2013 elections.

Addressing a public gathering here, the prime minister said Kahuta was a "land of Shaheeds and Ghazis, and the youth here had been keeping the traditions of courage and valour alive."

He maintained that it was only Nawaz-league, which had served the people and initiated developments works.

"You may go anywhere, but you will only find work done by the PML-N," Abbasi said. "Be it motorways, industry or other things, everything shows the PML-N's performance."

Elections would be held within 60 days of interim government's formation: PM

'I have discussed appointment of caretaker PM with opposition leader; it is hoped that an agreement would be reached on one name', the premier said

He said the decision people would make in July would be the actual decision, and that the masses' decision in election scheduled for July would be in favour of the ruling party.

The premier said that the ones they had been up against do "some other kind of politics."

"Politics of abuse and hurling allegations cannot work in Pakistan," he said, adding that only politics of nobility would work in the country.

He further said that Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N would emerge victorious in the next elections and it would be better than that of 2013.

The incumbent government would be concluding its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to oversee the general elections. 

The next elections are expected to be held in the last week of July or first week of August.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CJP takes suo motu notice of six labourers killed in Balochistan

CJP takes suo motu notice of six labourers killed in Balochistan

 Updated an hour ago
TransPeshawar CEO removed ‘for not completing BRT project on time’

TransPeshawar CEO removed ‘for not completing BRT project on time’

Updated 2 hours ago
Chaudhry Shujaat says Nawaz should clarify his ‘outer beings’ remark

Chaudhry Shujaat says Nawaz should clarify his ‘outer beings’ remark

 Updated 2 hours ago
Will not allow MQM to rule as they did before August 2016: Sindh CM

Will not allow MQM to rule as they did before August 2016: Sindh CM

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shehbaz advises Imran Khan to make amends with Nawaz Sharif

Shehbaz advises Imran Khan to make amends with Nawaz Sharif

Updated 2 hours ago
Military under Bajwa reaching out to India but New Delhi hostile: RUSI

Military under Bajwa reaching out to India but New Delhi hostile: RUSI

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC judge promises justice to transgender persons on friend’s murder case in Mansehra

SC judge promises justice to transgender persons on friend’s murder case in Mansehra

 Updated 3 hours ago
Politicians should have same respect as judges, generals: PM Abbasi

Politicians should have same respect as judges, generals: PM Abbasi

 Updated an hour ago
Imran's allegations over 2013 elections are baseless: Brigadier (retd) Ranjha

Imran's allegations over 2013 elections are baseless: Brigadier (retd) Ranjha

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM