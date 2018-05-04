Next elections to be better for PML-N than 2013 polls: PM Abbasi

PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N would emerge victorious in the next elections. — Geo News FILE

KAHUTA: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday said the next general elections would prove to be better for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) than the 2013 elections.



Addressing a public gathering here, the prime minister said Kahuta was a "land of Shaheeds and Ghazis, and the youth here had been keeping the traditions of courage and valour alive."

He maintained that it was only Nawaz-league, which had served the people and initiated developments works.

"You may go anywhere, but you will only find work done by the PML-N," Abbasi said. "Be it motorways, industry or other things, everything shows the PML-N's performance."

He said the decision people would make in July would be the actual decision, and that the masses' decision in election scheduled for July would be in favour of the ruling party.

The premier said that the ones they had been up against do "some other kind of politics."

"Politics of abuse and hurling allegations cannot work in Pakistan," he said, adding that only politics of nobility would work in the country.

He further said that Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N would emerge victorious in the next elections and it would be better than that of 2013.

The incumbent government would be concluding its five-year term on May 31, after which the caretaker government will take over to oversee the general elections.

The next elections are expected to be held in the last week of July or first week of August.

