COAS confirms death sentences for 11 terrorists: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentences for 11 terrorists, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.



A press release issued by ISPR Saturday stated that these terrorists were involved in attacks on personnel of law-enforcement agencies and killings of innocent citizens.

Earlier in April, a statement by ISPR read that the COAS sanctioned death sentences for 10 terrorists, including qawwal Amjad Sabri's killers, convicted by military courts.

The terrorists were involved in heinous crimes, including an attack on Pearl Continental Hotel in Peshawar, ISPR stated. The convicted terrorists include the killers of qawwal Amjad Sabri. The late musician was gunned down in broad daylight in Karachi's Liaquatabad area on June 22, 2016.



The convicts were responsible for killing 62, including five citizens, 11 police officials and 46 Frontier Constabulary/armed forces personnel, the military's media wing added. ISPR said the convicts were tried by special military courts.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.