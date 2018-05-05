Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday May 05 2018
By
GEO NEWS

COAS confirms death sentences for 11 terrorists: ISPR

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday May 05, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentences for 11 terrorists, according to Inter-Services Public Relations.

A press release issued by ISPR Saturday stated that these terrorists were involved in attacks on personnel of law-enforcement agencies and killings of innocent citizens.

Earlier in April, a statement by ISPR read that the COAS sanctioned death sentences for 10 terrorists, including qawwal Amjad Sabri's killers, convicted by military courts.

The terrorists were involved in heinous crimes, including an attack on Pearl Continental Hotel in Peshawar, ISPR stated. The convicted terrorists include the killers of qawwal Amjad Sabri. The late musician was gunned down in broad daylight in Karachi's Liaquatabad area on June 22, 2016.

COAS approves death sentences for 10 terrorists, including Amjad Sabri's killers

ISPR says convicted terrorists were responsible for killing 62, including five citizens

The convicts were responsible for killing 62, including five citizens, 11 police officials and 46 Frontier Constabulary/armed forces personnel, the military's media wing added. ISPR said the convicts were tried by special military courts.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CJP takes suo motu notice of six labourers killed in Balochistan

CJP takes suo motu notice of six labourers killed in Balochistan

 Updated an hour ago
TransPeshawar CEO removed ‘for not completing BRT project on time’

TransPeshawar CEO removed ‘for not completing BRT project on time’

Updated 2 hours ago
Chaudhry Shujaat says Nawaz should clarify his ‘outer beings’ remark

Chaudhry Shujaat says Nawaz should clarify his ‘outer beings’ remark

 Updated 2 hours ago
Will not allow MQM to rule as they did before August 2016: Sindh CM

Will not allow MQM to rule as they did before August 2016: Sindh CM

 Updated 2 hours ago
Shehbaz advises Imran Khan to make amends with Nawaz Sharif

Shehbaz advises Imran Khan to make amends with Nawaz Sharif

Updated 2 hours ago
Military under Bajwa reaching out to India but New Delhi hostile: RUSI

Military under Bajwa reaching out to India but New Delhi hostile: RUSI

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC judge promises justice to transgender persons on friend’s murder case in Mansehra

SC judge promises justice to transgender persons on friend’s murder case in Mansehra

 Updated 3 hours ago
Politicians should have same respect as judges, generals: PM Abbasi

Politicians should have same respect as judges, generals: PM Abbasi

 Updated an hour ago
Imran's allegations over 2013 elections are baseless: Brigadier (retd) Ranjha

Imran's allegations over 2013 elections are baseless: Brigadier (retd) Ranjha

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM