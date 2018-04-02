COAS approves death sentences for 10 terrorists, including Amjad Sabri's killers

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday signed the death sentences of 10 convicted terrorists, including qawwal Amjad Sabri's killers, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.



The terrorists who belonged to a banned terrorist outfit were involved in heinous crimes, including an attack on Pearl Continental Hotel in Peshawar and attacks on armed forces and law enforcement agencies, the ISPR said.



Moreover, the convicted terrorists include the killers of qawwal Amjad Sabri. The late musician was gunned down in broad daylight in Karachi's Liaquatabad area on June 22, 2016.

The convicted terrorists were responsible for killing 62, including five citizens, 11 police officials and 46 Frontier Constabulary/armed forces personnel, the military's media wing added. ISPR said the convicts were tried by special military courts.

Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.

The military shared the following details of the accused:

1. Muhammad Ishaq s/o Muhammad Ibrahim and Muhammad Asim s/o Abdul Rehman. Both the convicts were members of a proscribed organisation. They were involved in the killing of renowned qawwal Amjad Sabri and attacking law enforcement agencies and armed forces of Pakistan which resulted in the death of 17 officials. Fire-arms and explosives were also found from their possession.

2. Muhammad Arish Khan s/o Muhammad Aslam. The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation and was involved in attacking Pearl Continental Hotel, Peshawar which resulted in the death of four civilians.

3. Muhammad Rafique s/o Hameed Khan. The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation and was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies of Pakistan which resulted in the death of Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Yousaf, Assistant District Officer (Frontier Constabulary) Karim Khan, Naib Subedar Fazal Wahid, Naib Subedar Muhammad Fayaz along with 16 soldiers and injuries to three other soldiers. He was also involved in the abduction of a civilian, Muhammad Ali, for ransom.

4. Habib Ur Rehman s/o Khoba Gul. The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation and was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies of Pakistan which resulted in the death of Lieutenant Colonel Anwar Abbas along with three soldiers and injuries to 15 others. He was also involved in collecting funds for terrorist activities.

5. Muhammad Fayyaz s/o Gul Faraz. The convict was a member of a proscribed organization and was involved in attacking armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, which resulted in the death of Naib Subedar Fateh Muhammad, Havildar Pervez Iqbal, Havildar Basharat Ali, Police Constable Saleem Khan and four other soldiers.

6. Ismail Shah s/o Nek Badshah. The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation and was involved in the killing of Naib Subedar Nasim Khan and also attacking the armed forces of Pakistan.

7. Fazal Muhammad s/o Abdul Mateen. The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation and was involved in attacking the armed forces of Pakistan which resulted in the death of Naib Subedar Fateh Muhammad, Havildar Pervez Iqbal, Havildar Basharat Ali and five other soldiers.

8. Hazrat Ali s/o Muhammad Ali. The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation and was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies of Pakistan which resulted in the death of Havildar Wahab Ali and three other soldiers.

9. Habib Ullah s/o Anwar Baig. The convict was a member of a proscribed organisation and was involved in attacking law enforcement agencies of Pakistan which resulted in the death of a police constable and injuries to another official. He was also involved in the destruction of three compact disc shops at Akora Khattak.